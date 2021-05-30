Groceries, Pharmacies Closing For Public Holidays

While supermarkets are legally allowed to operate between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on the public holidays, Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago President Rajiv Diptee says, for obvious reasons, groceries will not be opening. This as at least one pharmacy chain has opted to follow suit. Rynessa Cutting has the details.

