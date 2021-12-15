A GRIM outlook of the present THA's finances. This from THA Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary, Farley Augustine. Mr. Augustine is calling on Central Government to follow the law, with respect to Tobago's budgetary allocation. More from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AG Who?

AG Who?

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says the THA does not answer to the Attorney General. H…

More Finances

More Finances

A letter is to be dispatched to Finance Minister Colm Imbert, indicating the necessary finan…