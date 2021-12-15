A GRIM outlook of the present THA's finances. This from THA Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary, Farley Augustine. Mr. Augustine is calling on Central Government to follow the law, with respect to Tobago's budgetary allocation. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Grim Tobago Finances
Elizabeth Williams
