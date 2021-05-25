Top Cop Gary Griffith has a bit of advice for the thousands of persons who are seeking curfew exemptions in instances where they are not absolutely necessary - work around the curfew. This as the Commissioner has received requests for over three hundred thousand persons to date.

Tobago Records 7th Death

Tobago recorded its 7th covid19 death since the start of the pandemic, with a record forty-two covid19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The latest victim, Carmen Yorke of Bon Accord Tobago.