Top Cop Gary Griffith has a bit of advice for the thousands of persons who are seeking curfew exemptions in instances where they are not absolutely necessary - work around the curfew. This as the Commissioner has received requests for over three hundred thousand persons to date.
Exactly how many people travelled to Tobago for the Easter weekend?
The group, which organised the majority of the vigils and demonstrations, following the murder of Andrea Bharatt, is responding, tonight.
Tobago recorded its 7th covid19 death since the start of the pandemic, with a record forty-two covid19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The latest victim, Carmen Yorke of Bon Accord Tobago.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith admits - the TTPS would appreciate much more support from the Regiment during this State of Emergency.
The United National Congress labelling the Prime Minister's remarks that the Opposition passed money to encourage the vigils for Andrea Bharath, as reckless.
Reports of a COVID 19 infection aboard a Singaporean oil tanker docked at the Labidco Port in La Brea.