Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has joined those calling for an end to the TTFA and FIFA issue. He believes the current impasse will only damage local football in the long run.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dr Fuad Khan On Moving UNC Forward

Dr Fuad Khan On Moving UNC Forward

Former United National Congress Member of Parliament for Barataria / San Juan Dr. Fuad Khan is hinting that the reason the party lost the General Election is because it failed to join hands with other political entities.