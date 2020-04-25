Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is once again hitting back at critics of the Police Service. This time, just about everyone came in for a good tongue lashing, as the Top Cop responded to comments made by the Law Association, views expressed by criminologist Professor Ramesh Deosaran, an article published by a newspaper, and, well, naysayers in general.
