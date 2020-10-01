Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith believes operations surrounding Drugs Sou Sou are suspicious and he's giving an assurance someone would be held accountable. This after police officers seized from DSS a quantity of cash initially valued at 22 million dollars which it later returned. Alicia Boucher has the details.

Hampton Club Coach Passes

Trinidad and Tobago has lost one of its members in the athletics fraternity. Hampton's Athletics Club Coach Noel Hyland, who is also the father of National footballer Khaleem Hyland has passed away.

PDP to Announce Candidates

The Progressive Democratic Patriots will announce their candidates for the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly Elections due this month.