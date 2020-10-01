Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith believes operations surrounding Drugs Sou Sou are suspicious and he's giving an assurance someone would be held accountable. This after police officers seized from DSS a quantity of cash initially valued at 22 million dollars which it later returned. Alicia Boucher has the details.
Griffith: Somebody Will Pay For DSS $$ Handover
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
What a response from the public, Thursday.
People putting their money, where their mouths are to save home of Errol Fabien.
Trinidad and Tobago has lost one of its members in the athletics fraternity. Hampton's Athletics Club Coach Noel Hyland, who is also the father of National footballer Khaleem Hyland has passed away.
The Progressive Democratic Patriots will announce their candidates for the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly Elections due this month.
We're in the middle of the rainy season and that means you're going to see a lot more of the giant African snail.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith believes operations surrounding Drugs Sou Sou are suspicious and he's giving an assurance someone would be held accountable.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Online Teaching Concerns
- DSS Open For Business
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 01st October 2020
- Errol Fabien Raises Money For Home
- Griffith: Somebody Will Pay For DSS $$ Handover
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 30th September 2020
- CMO: A Decrease In Viral Illnesses Recorded
- A Success Story
- Adopt A Pet Today
- MOH To T&T: Get The Flu Vaccines