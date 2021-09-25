Gary Griffith says he continues to be the legitimate head of the police service and will be back on the job soon. This after the man now holding the reins, acting Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob declined to give approval for a news conference today at which the TTPS said he and Griffith would have been in attendance… Later, in a telephone interview, Mr Griffith, tells TV6 News he continues to serve as Acting Police Commissioner but that while he is on leave... Mr Jacob is acting in that positon. So when will Mr Griffith return to work? Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Surviving Covid

Surviving Covid

The severe blow the tourism sector took, the agricultural sector, and surviving the covid19 pandemic, were just some of the areas THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis focused on, on delivering his Republic day message, to the people of Tobago. 

GG- I'm A Doer And A Patriot

GG- I'm A Doer And A Patriot

Gary Griffith says if he is not given a second term as Commissioner of Police he will continue to contribute to Trinidad and Tobago.