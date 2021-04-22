One day after the Minister of National Security denied reports that soldiers are being forced to take COVID vaccines, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith responded to unofficial reports that a number of police officers are unwilling to take the vaccine. Close to 1700 officers have been identified by the TTPS to receive the jab. Rynessa Cutting reports.

