Griffith Reapplying For Top Cop Post

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is once again throwing his hat into the ring and reapplying for his current job for what would be a second term if he is successful. During a news conference, the Commissioner indicated that his decision was in part fueled by those he called his "haters." Here's Alicia Boucher with the details.

