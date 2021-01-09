Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is looking into the presence of police officers in a soca music video which calls on persons to congregate in a backyard jam, as there will be no Carnival this year. The Commissioner is condemning the message and he's also warning prospective attendees and organisers of virtual fetes, that the TTPS will be in attendance as well. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Rynessa Cutting
