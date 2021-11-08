Former Top Cop Gary Griffith says he cannot confirm or deny whether a public official intervened in the process for appointing a Police Commissioner; still, he's sending a message to the person that if they have a concern about him, they should deal with it in Parliament! Griffith says the record will show that his performance in office was unparalleled! And as for the people who have a gripe with his personality? Well, it's just part of the package! Rynessa Cutting reports.

