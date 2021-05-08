Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith took swift action to shut down the WestBees Supermarket today, after the proprietors failed to put proper COVID mitigation measures in place... and the Top Cop says, he will be doing the same to any other errant establishment. Griffith is also putting the public on notice that you can expect anywhere in the vicinity of 77 roadblocks every night. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Griffith: 77 Roadblocks Minimum Every Night

Griffith: 77 Roadblocks Minimum Every Night

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith took swift action to shut down the WestBees Supermarket today, after the proprietors failed to put proper COVID mitigation measures in place... 

UNC: Artificial Crisis In Health Sector

UNC: Artificial Crisis In Health Sector

The Ministry of Health is condemning statements made by Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal, suggesting persons who receive the Sinopharm vaccine would be basically making themselves guinea pigs. 

Response To IOC Position

Response To IOC Position

In response to the matter, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee President believes it's a conversation that needs to take place.