Julienne Williams of Grenada has been stuck in Tobago since February, due to the closure of our borders. Ms. Williams spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams who has this report.

Dr. Hinds responds to weekend parties

None is better than the other. That's the view of from the Ministry of Health concerning two parties which took place over the weekend, one in Kelly Village Caroni and the other in Valsayn.