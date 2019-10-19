It's been a year now since flooding crippled huge parts of Trinidad. Government agencies say they haven't taken the experience for granted and assures that they're working to limit the chances of such devastation happening again. Nneka Parsanlal has this story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Life After Today

Life After Today

All efforts will be made by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), to assist in the reduction of criminal activity in Tobago and the country at large. 

Workers’ Rights

Workers’ Rights

Labour issues in Tobago were high on the agenda when the Oilfields Workers Trade Union opened its new multi-million dollar building in Scarborough. 