Of the six maxi-taxi route associations, only ONE has taken a decision at this time to increase fares. Meantime, the Taxi Drivers Network tells TV6, the travelling public will have to wait until Thursday to hear the decision of its members. Rynessa Cutting has more.
GREEN BAND MAXIS TO I NCREASE FARES
Rynessa Cutting
