A pensioner and grandfather from South Oropouche is asking the authorities to advise him on the best way to get rid of his pet mixed-breed dog, after it attacked his 2-year-old grandson. The child was dropped off at the home and was bitten on his neck by the dog which was tied in the yard. The boy remains warded at hospital. Express photographer Dexter Philip visited the grandfather’s home today and reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.

