The Health Minister announced the details of what he referred to as the grand design for the distribution of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.
He spoke of a specific plan to address concerns about the elderly in long stay homes.
Juhel Browne reports.
The search for missing Arima woman Andrea Bharatt intensified on Monday.
Five men have now been held in connection with the kidnapping of the 22-year old woman.
Fifty-eight people collected keys to their brand new HDC homes Monday morning.
The latest handing over took place at Lexus Villas, formerly Harmony Hall, in Marabella.
The idea of not having a carnival for 2021 has been accepted by some and debated by others. There have been talks of a virtual carnival.
In 2011, Owen Anthony Stapleton was hailed a hero, as he jumped into the muddy waters of the East Dry River to save a drowning woman.
Trinidad and Tobago has been approved for the AstraZeneca vaccine because there is a shortage of the Pfizer vaccine and decisions have to be made about who gets Pfzier, and who gets other vaccines, says the WHO./PAHO representative to this country.
