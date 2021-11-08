With the State of Emergency set to be lifted at the end of this month, could the government still use the public health regulations to curtail business activity, for example, if sees the need to do so?
It was a question our Political Editor Juhel Browne posed during a news conference hosted by the National Security Minister at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Monday.
The hotel sector and the rest of the economy are no doubt anticipating a return to normalcy after the SOE, while the country has seen an increasing death rate from COVID-19.