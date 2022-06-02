While no decision has been taken, government does not support a tuition increase for the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies.
The bureaucracy in T&T that caused registered payment service provider WiPay to relocate its head office from this country to Jamaica had to do with misunderstandings and misinformation on the part of those responsible for authorising the business to function properly.
That clarification comes from the company's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Aldwyn Wayne subsequent to a Joint Select Committee meeting last Friday.
One Tobago woman is lucky to be alive, this after the interior of the apartment she lives, was destroyed by fire, allegedly by the hands of a man she claims was abusive to her in the past.
Police have found the person who was smoking in a gas station while a vehicle was being fueled.
This has been revealed by Road Safety Coordinator Sergeant Brent Batson who has also expressed concern about other dangerous practices, not only at fuel stations, but on the roads.
Despite bp and Shell having joined forces to bid for less than half of the 17 deep water blocks offered in the 2021/2022 bid round, four years were similar to that of the shallow water bound round in 2019, three years after the same consortium bid for three of the six shallow water blocks then on offer by the Energy Ministry.
Postal workers say that while they deliver your mail, the system is not delivering for them.
General Secretary David Forbes says there are issues with staffing, delayed promotions, salary negotiations and shortages of Personal Protective Equipment.