The Health Minister is urging the public not to congregate at places where street food is being sold as he noted large numbers of people did so last night as the nation is experiencing a surge in COVID cases. The Health Minister expressed his concern as he announced details of the new plan for the rollout of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

GOV'T CONCERNED AS HUNDREDS WENT FOR STREET FOOD

The Health Minister is urging the public not to congregate at places where street food is being sold as he noted large numbers of people did so last night as the nation is experiencing a surge in COVID cases. 

WOMAN UPSET

A recent patient at the surgical ward of the Scarborough General Hospital is upset, because, according to her, she was placed in a room with a COVID positive patient. 

COLIN BORDE ON BRAVO LEAVING TKR

Trinibago Knight Riders manager Colin Borde says Dwayne Bravo will be missed by the franchise, as he's now with St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.