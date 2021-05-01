The Health Minister is urging the public not to congregate at places where street food is being sold as he noted large numbers of people did so last night as the nation is experiencing a surge in COVID cases. The Health Minister expressed his concern as he announced details of the new plan for the rollout of the Astrazeneca vaccine. Juhel Browne reports.
GOV'T CONCERNED AS HUNDREDS WENT FOR STREET FOOD
Juhel Browne
