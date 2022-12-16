The Political leader of the Movement for Social Justice is linking the Paria diving tragedy to the shutdown of the Petrotrin refinery by the government. More from Nicole M Romany

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Promises Broken By PDP

Promises Broken By PDP

Broken promises! That's how one Tobago contractor sums up his experience with the THA. He sa…

CAC Cop27

CAC Cop27

It's been a month since COP27 concluded in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. In a review on the three-…