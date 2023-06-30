GOV'T AND OPPOSITION EID UL ADHA MESSAGES

It's a special day for the Islamic community in this country the celebration of Eid-Ul-Adha which represents sacrifice.
The government and the Opposition are hoping that people use the time to reflect.
The Education Ministry was pleased to point out that a new policy to regulate private early childhood care and education centres has been approved by Cabinet, but as was eventually revealed during Wednesday's sitting of Parliament's Joint Select Committee, the THA has been left out of discussions and authority.
Disappointing, disingenuous, mismatched with failed ideas. Some of the descriptions used by the Minority leader in the Tobago House of Assembly for Monday's $4.54 billion budget presented by the Chief Secretary.
The Digital Transformation Minister says the lighting storm, as he described it, that resulted in power outages in Port of Spain during the adverse weather on Tuesday showed the importance of companies storing critical data on IT cloud databases.
The MIC Institute of Technology has launched a Centre for Renewable Energy with the hope of filling the renewable services skills gap that exist locally.
The event on Tuesday was expected to be attended by five government ministers including the Ministers of Energy and Education, but due to inclement weather, none showed up.
The Public Services Association says it will continue to reject the Chief Personnel Officer's 4-percent pay increase offer.
