The Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture says the Government is "to start back rehabilitating the rice industry" in effort to help reduce this country's food import bill.
Minister Avinash Singh says if "5,000 acres of rice, in two crops," can be grown locally" that would provide "30 per cent of the rice needs in Trinidad and Tobago."
But is there land in this country available for this?
Our Political Editor Juhel Browne sought the answer from the Minister at the Pigeon Peas Festival earlier today.