Parents and guardians, take note. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has signalled government's intention to make COVID vaccination mandatory for school-aged children, once WHO approval is granted for inoculation of children 5 to 12 years old. The Prime Minister says the government is hearing and is taking notes of all the views and opinions where it concerns this and related matters, but at the end of the day, it will do what it must for the benefit of the entire country.
Government Considering Mandatory Covid Vaccine For School Children
