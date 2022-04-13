An assurance from the Minster of Trade that government continues to explore means of addressing the ever-increasing cost of food. At this time the State is evaluating additional items for zero-rating and reduced Common External Tariff, among other measures. This as inflation is at its highest in decades. Rynessa Cutting has more.
GOV’T TO CONSIDER ZERO RATING MORE FOOD ITEMS
Rynessa Cutting
