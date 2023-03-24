Gov’t Supports DPP Says PM

The Prime Minister says that the Government has no problem with the Director of Public Prosecutions performing his functions....as he dismissed claims by the Opposition that he is at war with the DPP.
Our Political Editor Juhel Browne sought to find out if the DPP were to give further recommendations on new office space, if the Government would consider it....and if building a brand new building for the DPP's Office could be a consideration.
The Prime Minister said the Cabinet will do what is reasonable to make it easier for the DPP's Office to function.