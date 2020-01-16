As the government is facing heated criticism from the Opposition and others about the recent spike in gun related killings, a startling claim by the National Security Minister on Thursday.
He says that there are persons who are being investigated by the police for alleged ties to criminal elements " to create a sense of panic in Trinidad and Tobago about the runaway rate of crime."
He made the claim during Thursday's post Cabinet news conference.
Juhel Browne and cameraman Brandon Benoit were there.