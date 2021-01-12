The Finance Minister says he is informed that after some initial teething problems, users of the new customs system are benefitting from new efficiencies. He was responding to a question from one Opposition Senator about claims that several businesses are suffering from increased costs due to delays caused by problems with the system. The Finance Minister told the Senate that not all shipping agents had updated files required for them to use the new system. Juhel Browne reports.
Gov’t On Delay In Cargo Clearing
Juhel Browne
