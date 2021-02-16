The United Nations top diplomat in this country says "the Government has done and amazing job in managing" in managing the Covid 19 pandemic here. In an interview with our Political Editor Juhel Browne, the UN official says that its role is to advocate for small island states like Trinidad and Tobago to have access to the Covid 19 vaccines.
Gov’t Gets Kudos From UN On Covid Management
Juhel Browne
