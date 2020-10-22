T&T has completed its independent evaluation of the FSO Nabarima and has concluded that the stricken oil tanker poses no significant threat. Both the Foreign Affairs and Energy Minister addressed the issue on Thursday, and assured that contrary to other reports, the vessel is not tilting. However the Fishermen and Friends of the Sea say, they're going to need proof of that claim, adding, that should a spill occur, T&T is ill-equipped to deal with the fallout.

