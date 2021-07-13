Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie is tonight reassuring workers that they will have some degree of protection at the workplace, where it concerns the issue of COVID vaccination, as government is currently working on a framework, which should be taken to Cabinet within the week. Meantime one Opposition Senator is calling for children to be included in the vaccination policy. Rynessa Cutting reports.

Annamunthudo Accused May Walk Free

Fifteen years after the horrific murder of four year old Amy Annamunthodo comes the possibility that the man convicted for her murder may walk free.

Inside A Factory

As we reported earlier, over 90 percent of the manufacturing sector reopened, we take you inside one factory where's you'd meet manufacturers and their employees happy to be back out.

TTUTA, NAPSPA Boycott Stakeholder Meetings

Two major education stakeholders, The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, TTUTA and the National Primary Schools Principals Association, NAPSPA boycotted a stakeholders meeting organised by the Ministry of Education...