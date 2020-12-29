National Security Minister Stuart Young says the border closure exemption system "is designed to be as fair as possible." He also says there is no discrimination as the Government tries to repatriate nationals safely as the Government is facing about the recent return of the daughter of the Prime Minister and the son of the Attorney General from abroad. Minister Young wants to assure the public no favors are being granted as many nationals abroad are waiting on their turn to return home. Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Roger Harper On Team Selected

Roger Harper On Team Selected

As, Chief selector Roger Harper believes the West Indies can still be competitive against Bangladesh despite not being at full strength...

Retired WPC Pleads For Help

Retired WPC Pleads For Help

A 46 year old former Woman Police Constable is tonight pleading with the authorities for easier access to social relief programmes.