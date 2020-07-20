The Ministry of Education is reporting a high turnout of teachers and their charges as they begin their one month marathon to the SEA Exam. But was it a slow start for one school in East Trinidad infested with snails? Find out how.

While TTUTA Tobago is at this time pleased with some of the measures instituted by the Division of Education as SEA pupils returned to the classroom, there are some concerns. 

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley again cautioned the people of Tobago to stay clear of PDP Leader Watson Duke, as he is a mask of the UNC.

It will be a second trial for leader of the Jamaat Al Muslimeen Leader for failure to appear before a Commission of Enquiry into the 1990 attempted coup.

Hope is finally on the horizon for the global community, as a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford has been proven to trigger an immune response to the novel coronavirus and is now available.