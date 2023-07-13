Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzalez has taken note of media criticism of the Water And Sewage Authority's handling of the disruption last week which left 250-thousand customers without water for days a week. He maintains that WASA was transparent and open in its handling of the crisis.

