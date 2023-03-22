WASA has been ordered to pay out close to $2 million to a Laventille woman whose home was destroyed by a leaking water main several years ago. But while WASA has not yet decided whether it will appeal the judgement, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says if there are other persons who believe that they have a claim against the Authority, they could and should take the necessary action. Rynessa Cutting reports.

