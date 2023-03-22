WASA has been ordered to pay out close to $2 million to a Laventille woman whose home was destroyed by a leaking water main several years ago. But while WASA has not yet decided whether it will appeal the judgement, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says if there are other persons who believe that they have a claim against the Authority, they could and should take the necessary action. Rynessa Cutting reports.
GONZALES: TAKE ACTION AGAINST WASA
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The House of Representatives has approved, via a simple vote of the Government's majority, a…
A UNC senator is supporting the view of her leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar, that the governm…
Over 300 stakeholders are in Trinidad and Tobago for the first-ever Caribbean Regional Confe…
For over a month, a Point Fortin couple was hospitalized after suffering burns, when their h…
The president of the Panorama Steelband Champions, bp Renegades, says the panyard model is o…
The Yankee's Gone and Sparrow take over Now! Jean and Dinah premieres next Thursday at Queen…