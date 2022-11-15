For the crime situation in this country to be solved, we need to return to the fundamentals of society. This from Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales, we asked by TV6. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Minister Gonzales, and here is that report.
GONZALES ON CRIME
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Parents of students of Barataria North Secondary School say they are prepared to bring charg…
The Ministry of Health is reminding the public of the dos and don’ts when it comes to dealin…
The Mayor of Port of Spain says "nobody wants to live in a hell hole" and, as such, a key pa…
Thieves made off with thousands of dollars-worth of merchandise including an X inch TV, as T…
Murder victim Keisha Marina Bostic is eulogised as a lover of life, a true friend and a 'men…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- TRINIS DIE IN LAS VEGAS CRASH
- STATE WITNESS JEHLANO ROMNEY MURDERED
- ROMNEY'S DEATH AND THE PC GILKES CASE
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 14th November 2022
- BRONZE MEDAL FOR TOBAGO STUDENTS
- MARTIN GEORGE: TTPS NEEDS TO DO ITS JOB!
- Morning Edition: 15th November 2022
- CARTER STARS ON OPENING NIGHT
- PM SAYS ENOUGH IS ENOUGH WITH W.I. CRICKET
- CREATNG A DIGITAL KINDNESS THREAD