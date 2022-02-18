Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales first revealed on Morning Edition that an independent investigation was being considered.
Following the island-wide power outage in Trinidad on Wednesday.
Manager of Corporate Communications at T&TEC, Annabelle Brasnell told the Morning Edition that the system is usually reliable and apologized for the inconvenience caused.
The St. Joseph RC Church stands as the oldest Roman Catholic church in the country. Efforts to save and restore the building which is significant in terms of T&T's heritage, are still ongoing.
An independent committee is to be appointed by Cabinet to take an in-depth look into how the island wide power outage that lasted for several hours Wednesday.
The Government acknowledged the event exposed vulnerabilities that must be addressed regarding the nation’s power supply.
The Joint Trade Union Movement is sending a clear message, that yesterday's nationwide outage was not as a result of sabotage by workers.
Speculations were raised that the outage came ahead of government's deadline for public sector workers to get vaccinated.
While law enforcement sought to keep the country safe during the blackout criminals were also trying to take advantage of the ten hour nationwide power outage.
