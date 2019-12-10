After devoting a decade to Republic Bank's 'Power To Make A Difference' programme. Social Investments Officer Nadia Williams is shifting gears professionally. Williams who has worked tirelessly over the years to transform lives with the programme, says the lives she changed and the smiles she brought to hundreds of faces nationally and regionally is her most accomplished goal. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

