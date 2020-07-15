GOALKEEPING ACADEMY LAUNCHED

So just how are goalkeepers keeping fit in a time when there's not much football taking place. Well a former under 23 national goalkeeper Rondell Renwick has taken up the challenge to mentor young goalkeepers. He formed an Academy called Save A Ball Save A Soul Goalkeeping Academy with the aim of keeping goalkeepers fit while guiding them through life's challenges.
