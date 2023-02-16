TV6 Senior Reporter Rynessa Cutting is in Jamaica, where the inaugural Global Tourism Resilience Conference is currently underway. She joins tourism stakeholders from around the world, who have all come together to discuss how to make the tourism sectors across the globe more resilient, coming out of the COVID pandemic, and in the face of other challenges. One of the most viable solutions is the concept of multi-destination tourism, but does T&T have a space in this arena?
GLOBAL TOURISM RESILIENCE CONF
Rynessa Cutting
