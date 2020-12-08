Give The Gift Of Emergency Housing This Xmas

The ‘Is There Not A Cause Foundation’, ITNAC, is just about four hundred thousand dollars short of paying off for a property they've been providing as emergency housing for persons in need, located on Bombay Street in St. James. This year alone they've helped over 50 persons and families, mostly women, transition safely through their Home Base project.
Now they are asking members of the public to give the gift of safe housing and much-needed support this Christmas, so that they can continue the good work.
Rynessa Cutting has the details.