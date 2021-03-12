Are you in the mood for a comeback story?
As Tyra Gittens had a dream comeback in the NCAA Pentathlon after a dismal showing just over a week ago at the SEC championships.
The Trinidadian secured a record-breaking performance to smash the championships record a national record and her Personal Best, to walk away with the pentathlon title...
And she's not done yet as Gittens is further slated to compete in the Individual High Jump and Long Jump events later Friday evening.
Sergio Du Four fills us in.