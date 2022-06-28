GITTENS ON PERFORMANCE

Well one athlete who is thrilled to back on home soil is a familiar name in Tyra Gittens. The long jumper has been dominating the collegiate circuit in the US and came back to participate in the long jump at the national championships over the weekend. The 23 year-old wasn't completely satisfied with her performance, but was not too worried as she reflected on the experience with Serjio Du Four.

