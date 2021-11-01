Well the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation began their recruitment drive for more girls in cycling on Sunday. The initiative took place in Diego Martin in the cycling zone supervised by Michael Phillips. There, participants learnt the essentials of cycling as they aim to one day represent T&T.

