Residents of Ghandi Village, Debe, have been coming together to keep Divali traditions alive for the past ten years. Despite Covid restrictions changing the way they celebrate the Hindu holiday, it has not stopped the community, from maintaining the key facets of the tradition. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was in Railway Road West... when dozens of the older and young residents were finalising preparations.
Ghandi Village Keep Tradition Alive
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
