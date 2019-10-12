The Chaguanas Borough Corporation unveiled a bust of Mahatma Ghandi on its compound, today. Calling the occasion, a special one, the Corporation also revealed that more icons will be recognised on their compound soon. Nneka Parsanlal has this story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Santa Rosa Beat Erin FC

Santa Rosa Beat Erin FC

Santa Rosa FC picked up from where they left off last season, by winning their opening matches of the Super League. 

New Electoral Boundaries Set

New Electoral Boundaries Set

When the country heads to the polls for local government elections on December 2nd, some people will be voting in new electoral districts.