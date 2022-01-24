Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has signalled his intention to take legal action, in light of claims in reports by retired Justice Stanley John and retired Senior Supt. Arthur Barrington. Griffith says despite copies of these reports finding their way into the hands of the media, he himself has never had sight of the reports, nor was he given a chance to defend himself against the accusations. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM AND CS MEET

PM AND CS MEET

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley met with Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Augustine for a Tobag…