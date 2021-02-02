Residents of St Mary's Village Moruga and Tableland were reassured that their police post and station were not going to be closed.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith went into the community on Monday evening, following concerns raised by the residents over rumours that closures were imminent.
Griffith told the communities that the stations were going to be repurposed with more officers on the ground, but services were still available on existing locations.
As reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us, some were against the change, but the majority seemed to have welcomed the top cop's plans which took effect in St Mary's from on Tuesday.