GG LAWYER NOT HAPPY

A story published in the Express newspaper on the Stanley John report into the granting of Firearms Users Licences, is getting the attention of the Attorney representing former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
According to the article, "the report" described the FUL matter as a thriving, well-oiled white collar criminal enterprise under the nose of then Top Cop, Gary Griffith.
Today Tv6 was informed that attorney Larry Lalla is formally requesting a copy of the report submitted by retired Justice Stanley John.