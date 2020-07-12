Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has revealed that foreign assassins have been hired to try to take him out. Making reference to the 1990 coup, and drawing parallels with the recent protests/ plots to destabilise the country, Griffith vowed to continue his mandate to protect and serve. He also called on all officers in the Service to stay the course. Griffith was speaking at a clinical session for frontline police officers, put on by the "I Support our Services" initiative on Saturday.
